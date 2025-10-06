Too much screen time? How martial arts balances your child’s brain and behavior, sponsored by American Family Martial Arts

American Family Martial Arts helps children find balance in a world full of screens. Screens can be both a blessing and a curse. They keep kids entertained when we need a moment’s peace, but too much can lead to crankiness, meltdowns, and trouble paying attention.

Screens move fast, constantly stimulating children, while real life requires patience, focus, and emotional regulation. That is why martial arts is such a healthy balance. On the mat, children strengthen their brains and bodies, practice focus, build coordination, and learn patience. They develop emotional regulation, celebrate achievements, and learn to push through challenges.

Screens are not going away, but martial arts gives children confidence, focus, and resilience—qualities no device can teach. Give your child the tools to grow while having fun. Enroll at American Family Martial Arts today!