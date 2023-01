A quick and easy way to keep tabs on your heart health is to understand your numbers. A visit to your doctor is all it takes to get these readings and to determine if they are within a healthy range. The most important heart health numbers to understand include:

• Cholesterol: LDL or “bad cholesterol” should be under 100.

• Blood pressure: The top number (systolic) should be under 120, while the bottom number (diastolic) should be under 80.

• Blood sugar: Blood sugar readings before eating should be under 100 and under 140 if taken two hours after a meal.

• BMI: Body mass index calculates body fat in proportion to height and weight. Healthy ranges are between 18.5 and 24.9%.