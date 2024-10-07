Time to schedule your annual mammogram, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Did you know that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime and 8 out of 9 women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history? Knowing these risks emphasizes the importance of scheduling an annual mammogram beginning at age 40 for most women. Dr. Everett Bonner Jr., a breast surgeon at The Baton Rouge Clinic, explains how mammograms are a crucial tool in detecting breast cancer early.

“A mammogram can detect tumors that are too small to be felt, giving us a better chance to treat the cancer before it spreads,” Dr. Bonner says. The Baton Rouge Clinic’s Imaging Center for Women is dedicated to the evaluation and diagnosis of breast diseases. We offer state-of-the-art 3D digital mammography and ultrasound in a comfortable and private environment.”

During your annual physical with your internist, we can also conveniently offer on-site 3D screening mammography services. At your request, prior mammography films can be obtained from outside physicians and facilities. To make an appointment or for more information, call 225.246.9240. Learn more about how you can support the fight against breast cancer.

