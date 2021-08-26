Tighten up: Dermatologist tips to shrink your pores

Pores are simply the opening of hair follicles, extending down through several layers of skin. The smaller the pores, the clearer your skin appears. In many cases, pore size does matter: enlarged pores can indicate clogging and/or oil and bacteria buildup. Pore size is genetically determined, so you can’t actually shrink them. You can, however, use pore-minimizing products, cooling treatments and products containing vitamin B3, niacinamide, picolinamide, zinc oxide and collagen.

The Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge provides personalized care while applying the most advanced skin care and anti-aging techniques available. As a full-service medical spa, patients and doctors work together to develop a customized treatment plan that meets your individual needs. The Dermatology Clinic shares a few more ways to help tighten up pores and get you glowing.

Don’t deprive your skin of important nutrients and speed up the aging process.

A poor diet, smoking, lack of proper hydration, affinity for tanning beds, and neglecting face-washing also qualify as not-so-great, pore-expanding habits you might want to consider kicking. Simply washing your face with warm water, then cold water to tighten up the pores can make a big difference.

1. Protect your pores from sun damage. Fun in the sun expands your pores, causing oil glands to overproduce. Sun damage also leads to inflammation and thickening skin cells.

2. Regular exfoliation is a must. When pores get clogged, they tend to stretch, making them appear larger. Exfoliation helps remove dead skin that can clog pores.

3. Salicylic acid penetrates deep to the sebaceous gland (oil gland) to reduce pore size and oil production. It’s safe to use as a daily cleanser or with salicylic acid peels.

4. Retinol promotes skin cell turnover and unclogs pores. Retinol helps with blackheads and whiteheads and evens skin tones. Studies show that applying retinol cream reduces pore size and keeps them cleaner, emptying the impurities that otherwise give an oversized appearance. Retinol is most effective when used as night cream. While there are plenty of over-the-counter products available, a dermatologist-prescribed retinol is most effective. Visit thedermatologyclinic.com to schedule an appointment and get a customized skincare plan.

Try it: 3 Dermatology services to tighten up your pores

1. Microneedling helps reduce pore size and even skin tone. As we age, our collagen breaks down, causing skin to lose its elasticity with the passing years. As the skin relaxes, pores dilate; we lose the firmness of youth and our pores get more visible.

2. A hydrafacial is great at cleansing pores and removing blackheads. Pairing boosters to the treatment like salicylic acid can help reduce oil production and pore size.

3. The Profractional laser by Sciton can also reduce pore size. ProFractional’s lasers create very small channels in the skin, leaving you with fuller, revived skin. Patients experience faster healing with ProFractional’s quick, comfortable treatment. The procedure is commonly paired with a MicroLaserPeel for a treatment that removes irregularities and promotes collagen remodeling.

