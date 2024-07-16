A thriving courtyard oasis: Farm-to-table delights await, sponsored by Magpie Cafe

Magpie Café’s courtyard garden on Perkins Road is brimming with life! Embracing farm-to-table values, the garden enriches the customer experience, fosters community, and supports local pollinators. What started with green onions and basil now includes cherry tomatoes, wildflowers, marigolds, arugula, microgreens, jalapeños, banana peppers, and bell peppers. For herbs, the garden features apple mint, pineapple mint, rosemary, and lemon balm thyme.

The goal is to produce quality ingredients and contribute to a healthier environment. Fresh produce from the garden elevates dishes and drinks. This week’s Strawberry Basil Lemonade was made with homegrown basil, and the arugula adds vibrant flavor to the Bacon Egg Asiago breakfast panini. Soon, fresh cherry tomatoes will be served on the side salads.

Team member Ellen Herndon, a passionate gardener, expanded the garden with support from the team, customers, and her dad. Future plans include composting, offering coffee grounds for gardeners, and hosting workshops to further enhance the customer experience. Stop by today to check it out!

