There’s more to the story: Chad Dudley explains what it means to be an Official Partner of LSU® Athletics [Sponsored]

As a young man, Chad Dudley spent more than a decade training to be a professional tennis player. His tennis career took him to LSU, where he accepted a tennis scholarship. “I immediately fell in love with the campus,” Dudley says. “And then, the more time I spent attending school, I really fell for the town and the people in Baton Rouge.”

“You talk about hard work and commitment—collegiate athletes dedicate so many hours to their sport—they put their hearts into it.” Dudley DeBosier applies that mindset to the practice and its partnerships. The team cares about people and wants to fight for them. “Just like the LSU Tigers, we’re fighting for the game, all four quarters.”

LSU Athletics has been an inspiration and driving force behind Dudley’s law practice. Dudley says his tennis coach at LSU, Jerry Simmons, is the person who encouraged him to go to law school. While he played, LSU’s tennis team was ranked in the top 10 in the country, and Dudley says he worked harder than he had ever worked before. That intense training and winning work ethic is what fuels his drive to win in the courtroom.

The team at Dudley DeBosier is focused on taking care of their employees, taking care of their clients, being great at what they do and giving back to the community. Click here to learn more about the groups that Dudley DeBosier sponsors.