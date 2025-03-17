The vital role of senior centers in East Baton Rouge, sponsored by EBRCOA

East Baton Rouge Parish is home to a thriving network of 16 senior activity centers and four feeding sites, offering older adults opportunities to stay active, engaged, and connected. These centers serve as vital community spaces where seniors find purpose, companionship, and enrichment.

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) plays a crucial role in fostering senior well-being. Along with providing nutritious midday meals, the centers offer diverse activities tailored to various interests. Some have become hubs for quilting and sewing, where seniors collaborate on intricate handmade quilts and showcase their creations in fashion shows. For those who enjoy recreation, Antioch offers pool tables and Wii bowling tournaments, promoting friendly competition and physical activity.

Beyond daily programs, initiatives like the Ageless Circle create meaningful intergenerational connections, pairing seniors with local youth for tutoring and technology lessons. Many seniors have found new friendships and a renewed sense of purpose through participation in these programs.

With approximately 6,000 seniors visiting each week, EBRCOA remains committed to expanding its offerings and ensuring older adults can fully enjoy their golden years. To learn more or apply for services, call 225.923.8000 or visit EBRCOA online.

