The Port Allen plant with global impact

Sponsored by ExxonMobil

Every day, millions of vehicles and aircraft rely on high-performance lubricants to operate safely and efficiently. Behind many of those products is ExxonMobil’s Port Allen Lubricants and Aviation plant (PAL).

Right here in the Capital Region, PAL is a major supplier of the jet oil used in passenger aircraft worldwide. While the facility’s aviation products connect Port Allen to airports around the world, PAL also manufactures Mobil, Mobil Delvac and other lubricant products found on retail shelves throughout North America.

The plant is one of the largest ExxonMobil lubricants manufacturing facilities in the world and the sole manufacturing site for the Mobil Jet product line. This responsibility highlights the expertise, operational discipline and product quality required to support one of the world’s biggest industries. According to the company’s Global Outlook, they anticipate the demand for commercial transportation (including heavy trucks, aviation, marine, and rail) to grow by 40% by 2050.

The plant already produces over 2.5 million barrels of blended finished lubricants annually, and ExxonMobil leaders say Port Allen is well-positioned to meet the growing demand.

The company is investing $32M this year to install two new state-of-the-art packaging lines at the site; reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth, operational excellence and advanced manufacturing. The investment will expand quart and multi-quart capacity by 30%, enhance workplace safety, efficiency and flexibility, and strengthen the site’s ability to meet the growing North America retail sector.

“This investment strengthens our ability to ensure a reliable supply of Mobil 1 products nationwide and reinforces our commitment to delivering premium-quality products to our customers,” says Vincenzo Auriemma, Americas Lubricants Operations Manager.

He credited the Port Allen team for successfully bringing the new quart line online, a key milestone in the site’s investment program, while advancing lean manufacturing practices and maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety, product integrity, continuous improvement and operational excellence.

“The successful startup of the new quart line is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of the Port Allen team,” Auriemma says. “Their disciplined execution and commitment to excellence have enabled us to bring new capacity online while continuing to improve reliability, efficiency and overall operational performance.”

Plant Manager David Silva oversees site operations and the ~170 full-time employees and contractors who work at the facility. For Silva, the plant’s success begins with its people and their commitment to safety.

“Safety is the foundation for everything we do,” Silva says. “As we invest $32M in two new packaging lines, we’re also investing in our people and our future. At the end of last year, our site celebrated six years without a workplace injury, a milestone that reflects the commitment, and care our employees bring to work every day. That strong safety culture is what enables us to successfully execute projects like these and continue delivering for our customers.”

The workforce helps produce a variety of products, including more than 250 packaging configurations, ranging from consumer-sized containers to bulk commercial shipments. This flexibility enables PAL to meet the diverse needs of customers across multiple industries and markets.

“The commitment, dedication, and hard work of our team make me incredibly proud,” says Silva. “Our facility takes its role as a global lubricant supplier seriously, continually investing in our operations, increasing throughput, and expanding capacity to ensure reliable supply for customers around the world.”

From its home in Louisiana’s Capital Region, PAL continues to play a critical role in supporting transportation networks around the world, supplying the lubricants that help keep people and goods moving every day.