The new star of the riverfront: Bally’s Baton Rouge reimagines downtown entertainment 

Downtown Baton Rouge is about to feel a jolt of energy. After years of quiet on the riverfront, the city’s most iconic entertainment landmark is stepping back into the spotlight — brighter, bolder and more inviting than ever.

Once known as the Belle of Baton Rouge, the property has undergone a remarkable transformation into Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel, a fully reimagined destination that blends Louisiana charm with contemporary flair. The new Bally’s isn’t just reopening its doors; it’s redefining what entertainment in Baton Rouge looks like.

“This is more than a renovation — it’s a rebirth,” says Richard Cannon, general manager of Bally’s Baton Rouge. “It’s exciting to imagine Bally’s signature red light illuminating downtown. We’re proud to be part of the community and can’t wait to welcome everyone inside.”

A taste of history and heart

At the center of Bally’s culinary and social scene is the Dining Depot, a gathering place that honors the building’s past as a historic train station. Its open kitchen, brick walls and exposed wooden beams create a setting that’s both industrial and intimate — a perfect backdrop for good food and conversation.

Start your journey at Hearth Pizzeria, where dough is made fresh daily and the aroma of wood-fired pizza fills the air. Expect Italian comfort dishes like Mama’s Meatballs, Sunday Ziti and a Muffuletta Salad that nods to Louisiana roots. Nearby, Shuck’s Oyster Bar invites guests to pull up a seat and watch the show as fresh Gulf oysters are shucked on the spot.

Wine lovers will find their haven at Vintage 1806, a cozy, refined space pouring curated selections from around the world. Early risers can grab a perfectly brewed cup at Maritime Coffee, featuring Community Coffee favorites and pastries from local favorite Aucoin’s Bakery. And overlooking it all, The Terrace offers an open dining area with a private room for intimate gatherings or small celebrations.

A new kind of play

When the lights dim and the energy rises, Bally’s Baton Rouge truly comes alive. The new 25,000-square-foot casino boasts the latest in gaming with tables and slots, all in a sleek, modern setting designed for excitement.

Sports fans will feel right at home in the DraftKing’s Sportsbook, where a massive 46-foot screen and betting options and a massive sports bar, make every game feel like a front-row experience. Pelican Pins, a two-lane bowling alley, adds a dash of retro fun, while The Barge — the casino’s centerpiece bar — serves handcrafted cocktails, local beers and seasonal specialties with flair.

Embers Casino and Bar offers a smoking space, fully stocked lounge with 200 slots, table games and plenty of screens to keep the action rolling.

Lighting the way forward

Following the debut of the renovated Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel earlier this year, the upcoming grand opening of the casino marks a defining moment for the city’s downtown. What was once quiet is now humming again — a symbol of growth, energy and pride for Baton Rouge.

With its mix of flavor, fun and a little bit of that Bally’s sparkle, this isn’t just a casino reopening. It’s the start of something special on the Mississippi. Follow @ballysbatonrouge on social media for updates, sneak peeks and the official opening date.

