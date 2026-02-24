The Magnolia Mindset: When the past won’t stay in the past

Sponsored by Magnolia Therapy Group

Trauma does not always stay in the past. Nightmares, racing thoughts, an overactive nervous system, and emotions that feel stuck can show that old experiences are still influencing the present.

“When the Past Won’t Stay in the Past – EMDR Can Help” introduces Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), an evidence‑based therapy that helps the brain and body process trauma in a way that feels more healing than traditional talk therapy alone. Magnolia Therapy Group explains how EMDR reduces the emotional intensity of distressing memories, supports emotional regulation, and can lessen symptoms such as anxiety, flashbacks, and sleep disturbances.

