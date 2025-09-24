The key to continual growth at Prescott Academy, sponsored by Take Note BR

At Prescott Academy, growth is more than academic progress—it’s a culture that starts with teachers and extends to every student. “When a teacher is fully invested in the team and moving kids forward, that spills over onto our students,” said Principal Kylon Wishom.

That investment is already showing powerful results. Prescott has achieved a turnaround in its first year, emerging from a failing status. The growth and tremendous momentum have been continual, and school leaders are now focused on the next benchmark.

Behind these numbers are students like “Buck Buck,” says Principal Wishom. A kindergartener who began school struggling to read and speak, he often felt overwhelmed in the classroom. Through Prescott’s model, using strategies like quick-response cards, whiteboards, and peer collaboration, Buck Buck found his footing. By the end of the year, he demonstrated the highest growth in his class, a testament to what’s possible when instruction is broken down and support is consistent.

Prescott Academy’s story is clear. With buy-in, strong teaching, and a culture of perseverance, growth is inevitable. To read more inspiring stories about Baton Rouge charter schools, visit takenotebr.com.