The hidden cost of imported flowers: How to buy local instead

Most people are surprised to learn how grocery store flowers make their way to us.

Imported blooms are often harvested weeks before they reach the store. Then they make the journey across continents, kept in continuous refrigeration and treated with chemicals to preserve appearance. Sadly, cut flowers aren’t regulated like food crops, so unlike produce, there’s no legal limit on pesticide residues, on ornamental blooms, or on the number of times they get sprayed.

Locally grown flowers follow a very different path.

Seeds are started by your local farmer, grown close to home, and local blooms are harvested freshly before they’re designed or enjoyed. There’s no need for extended cold storage, wasteful packaging, or heavy chemicals. Flowers can be cut at the right moment and allowed to open naturally rather than being held back to survive weeks in transit.

When you choose local flowers, it is more than freshness. It’s about supporting growers rooted in their communities rather than distant systems built for speed and volume. When flowers are grown nearby, they become part of a shared ecosystem that connects the land, the grower, and the people who bring them into their homes.

At Mist & Mallow, the flowers are grown locally, which allows arrangements that are lighter on the earth and more connected to the communities they serve.

