The Doctor’s Secret: Dermatologists’ tips to prevent aging now [Sponsored]

—SPF Sunscreen

Harmful ultraviolet rays are attacking your skin on cold and cloudy days too. Look for a minimum SPF 30 with mineral ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Use it every day on your face, neck, arms and hands. Good choices: Over-the-counter options like Cerave AM, Olay Complete are fine. Products like Elta MD’s tinted cream is great for different skin types and Revision Intellishade contains antioxidants to slow aging and improve collagen production.

—Retinol vitamin A cream

This wonderful cream treats and prevents acne and skin cancer while improving tone and texture. Best obtained from a dermatologist, Roc and Neutrogena make over-the-counter creams, but the Dermatology Clinic can prescribe a more effective brightening cream specifically for your skin’s needs.

—Vitamin C

Great for daily use, Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps reverse damage caused by the sun's rays and environmental pollutants. It can also help to lighten brown spots and help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. While there may be over-the-counter options available, most are not formulated to make it into your skin cells, so it's not your best choice. Try Revision Vitamin C lotion or Skinceuticals CE Ferrulic.

—Peptides

Peptide creams promote collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce fine lines and improve elasticity.

Whether it’s dark circles or crows feet, your dermatologist can help you select the eye cream that targets your specific concerns. Revision DEJ eye cream or Neocutis peptide eye cream are two of the most popular options at the Dermatology Clinic.

Morpheus8—Control the way you age:

Depending upon your needs, the doctors at the Dermatology Clinic can recommend preventative treatments like Halo, BBL and the newest, Morpheus8 1-2 times per year to maintain skin and prevent aging. Only recently available in Baton Rouge, Morpheus8 uses radio frequency microneedling to stimulate the skin’s self-repair and trigger new collagen production, resulting in smooth, even, firmer and younger looking skin.

Morpheus8 is the latest in microneedling, helping to stimulate collagen and elastin production deep within the skin. Patients notice improved texture, pore size, tightened skin and lifted skin. It can also contour the face and jawline by eliminating that fatty tissue underneath the chin.

Beautiful results with minimal downtime: Immediately after the treatment, most patients have noticeable redness and a hot sensation that starts to improve after a few hours. A few of our patients experience mild swelling the morning after the treatment which goes down by the third day. You can begin wearing makeup 24-36 hours after the treatment.

