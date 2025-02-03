Teen dating violence awareness month: Empowering teens for healthy relationships, sponsored by the I CARE Prevention Program

February is Teen Dating Violence and Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about the serious issue of dating violence among teens. The I CARE Prevention Program is committed to educating young people about healthy relationships and the warning signs of abuse.

Dating violence can take many forms—emotional, physical, or digital—and it’s important to address it early. Teens need to understand the value of mutual respect, trust, and communication in a relationship. Encouraging conversations about boundaries, consent, and self-worth can help prevent harmful behaviors before they start.

This month, let’s empower our youth to recognize unhealthy patterns and seek help when needed. The I CARE Prevention Program offers resources for teens and parents to navigate these challenging topics and foster safe, supportive relationships. Together, we can create a community where all teens feel safe, valued, and loved.

