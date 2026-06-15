Take the first step toward a paralegal career this fall
Whether you’re launching your career, planning to attend law school, or making a career change, LSU Paralegal Studies Certificate Program provides foundational legal knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in a law office.
This ABA-approved program is structured to fit busy schedules, offering part-time and full-time enrollment options and live-online evening classes. Students learn from experienced paralegals, attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals while developing practical skills in legal research, writing, and case analysis.
Internship opportunities provide valuable real-world experience, helping students build confidence and professional connections before entering the field. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the program website for the latest application deadline and admissions requirements.