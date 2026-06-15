Take the first step toward a paralegal career this fall

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Whether you’re launching your career, planning to attend law school, or making a career change, LSU Paralegal Studies Certificate Program provides foundational legal knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in a law office.

This ABA-approved program is structured to fit busy schedules, offering part-time and full-time enrollment options and live-online evening classes. Students learn from experienced paralegals, attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals while developing practical skills in legal research, writing, and case analysis.

Internship opportunities provide valuable real-world experience, helping students build confidence and professional connections before entering the field. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the program website for the latest application deadline and admissions requirements.

Learn more and apply for fall enrollment today.