Synergy One Lending hosts grand opening crawfish boil on May 22, sponsored by Synergy One Lending

Synergy One Lending is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening of its newly remodeled office and podcast room on Thursday, May 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at 4561 Durham Place, Suite C. Guests can enjoy live music, crawfish, pickleball, corn hole and more. Hourly giveaways will keep the energy high, with door prizes announced at the top of every hour. Attendees must be present to win.

As the home of the modern mortgage experience, Synergy One’s sales team brings more than 150 years of combined experience and a passion for helping others. From fresh starts to hot tails and good vibes, the open house promises an afternoon of great food, entertainment and connection. Parking is available in the restaurant lot behind the tents and in the overflow grass lot behind the building.

RSVP today and join Synergy One for an afternoon you won’t want to miss.

