SWOLLEN VEINS? TREAT THE ROOT OF THE PROBLEM

Venous disease affects more than 11 million men and 22 million women in America. In addition to visible veins, other symptoms of venous disease include:

-Swelling or heaviness in legs

-Leg pain – Aching, cramping, burning or throbbing, especially after prolonged periods of sitting

-Discoloration of skin

-Protrusion of enlarged veins with a cord or rope-like appearance

-Dry or weeping eczema

-Leg ulcers

-Restless legs

-Itching

If you have any of these symptoms, it is important to see a vein specialist for diagnosis. In addition to a physical evaluation, tests such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be used to visualize how blood travels through the veins. A blood test or venography x-ray can also be done to find potential blood clots. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot develops with a deep vein, commonly in the legs. These clots may break loose and travel to the lungs, causing a life-threatening condition called pulmonary embolism that is marked by shortness of breath. This is yet another reason why it is important to treat venous disease early.

Venous disease can be treated with lifestyle modifications or medication at first. Compression stockings are most commonly used to relieve discomfort, improve blood flow and reduce swelling. However, further medical treatment may be needed to reduce symptoms, improve appearance, and treat the source.

The Leg & Vein Center at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is the premier clinic for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular conditions in the legs, including vein disease. Cardiologists perform minimally-invasive vein treatments at CIS clinics in Baton Rouge and Zachary. These procedures include radiofrequency ablation, laser therapy, sclerotherapy, phlebectomy, VenaSeal (foam) or Varithena (adhesive)—all performed without general anesthesia.

Let CIS help you get healthier legs again. Learn more about vein treatments or schedule an appointment at cardio.com/leg-vein-center.