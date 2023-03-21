Student entrepreneurs pitch ideas in the ‘Shark Tank,’ sponsored by Take Note BR

Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEABR) is an after-school program for Baton Rouge students entering 8th-12th grade. The students meet weekly as they work to identify a new business idea, write a plan, create a brand, file with the Secretary of State office, and pitch to investors in a Shark Tank-like scenario.

Alaina Banks, a student at Geo Next Generation High School, recently pitched her concept, Boldly Braided. With an ask of $1,750, Alaina plans to launch Boldly Braided as an all-natural travel hair salon, serving black men, women, and children with type 3 & 4 hair strands. Her goal is to help her target audience “walk out as boldly as your hair” and open her own salon after graduation.

Jazlynn Johnson and Nora Klibert won $3,000 toward their all-natural and non-toxic perfume concept, Simplistic Beauty. Jazlynn and Nora believe everyone should have access to clean beauty products, so they have priced their products at affordable rates. To learn more about YEABR and their work in our community, visit their website.