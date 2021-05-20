This street-legal race car is coming to Baton Rouge: See the most powerful and aerodynamic AMG ever [Sponsored]





Talk about body: This vehicle has been sculpted and refined to achieve the highest output and the purest dynamics. Not only are the bumpers, hood, front fenders, roof, and rear hatch all made from carbon fiber to reduce weight, but the body structure itself also has carbon-fiber parts to increase strength and rigidity. It even uses lightweight glass. The bumpers, fenders, and hood have all been reshaped to better manage the airflow over, around, and under the GT Black Series, and to make the obvious aero aids—the sexy front splitter, side skirts, that giant rear wing—and the less obvious ones like the vortex generators under the car, work better.

What’s under the hood? Only the most powerful AMG V-8 engine, methodically configured to deliver optimal firing at minimal displacement. Based closely on the racing program’s GT3, the GT Black Series is as close as you can get to the real thrill of the race. Not only is it the most powerful AMG ever, it’s also the most aerodynamic, contains the most intelligent mix of materials, and boasts the most impressive driving dynamics.



Sexy and stable: The wide radiator intake—adapted directly from the GT3—eliminates the need for separate intakes near the wheel wells. Semicircular flics and air curtains increase downforce. The large, carbon-fiber outlets on the hood likewise help improve downforce and high-speed control. And the rear spoiler can mechanically adjust to driving conditions, allowing for an optimal balance between speed and stability. Bringing further control is the GT’s AMG coil-over suspension adapted from motorsports technology. Paired with AMG ride control, it ensures the utmost stability and comfort, even while cornering or braking at high speed.

FUN FACT: Unveiled in July, it has since gone on to secure the lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring with a time of 6:43.61. That beats the previous best of 6:44.97 set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in 2018—and the AMG did it with drive going to the rear wheels only.

Race car flex: When you climb into the vehicle’s dramatic interior with DINAMICA and Exclusive Nappa leather, you are transported to the track. You gauge the vehicle’s unbridled performance through its sleek and clear media displays as you grip the AMG Performance steering wheel and prepare for the race of your life. There’s Nappa leather on the bolsters of the standard AMG sport seats and microfiber material everywhere else, all edged with orange or silver top stitching and punctuated by aluminum or carbon-fiber trim parts. At the center of the dash, immediately under the four air vents, is the yellow adjustable traction control button from the GT3 and GT4 race cars, also used in the GT R. The cars were fitted with the optional six-point safety harnesses and half rollcage.

Coming soon to the AMG Center at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge: General Manager, Nick Pentas has made it his mission to bring not one, but two of these exotic beauties to Baton Rouge. “Due to our strong AMG sales, we have been able to secure two allocations of this hyper-rare performance machine,” Pentas says. “Keep an eye out for the opportunity to see one of these limited examples for yourself in our showroom this summer!”

