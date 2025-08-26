Step into the spotlight: Nutcracker auditions are here, sponsored by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

This fall, young dancers have the chance to step into one of Baton Rouge’s most magical traditions! Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is holding community auditions for The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou on Sunday, September 14, at The Dancers’ Workshop. Auditions are open to all dancers ages 8 and up through 8th grade, no advanced training required. Roles include mice, cherubs, cooks, lambs, toy soldiers, and more.

Each year, hundreds of children from across five parishes join BRBT’s professional company and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra for this dazzling holiday performance. This year’s shows will be held December 20–21 at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Audition fees are $15 if prepaid or $20 on the day of auditions. Limited need-based scholarships are available. For full audition times, details, and registration, click here—and don’t miss your child’s chance to shine under the stage lights this holiday season.