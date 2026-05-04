Stay in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge

Sponsored by WATERMARK Baton Rouge

Set in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, WATERMARK Baton Rouge blends historic charm with a modern, upscale feel. Once the headquarters of Louisiana National Bank, the building still shows off its past with hand-painted ceilings, marble details, and even old bank vaults turned into unique gathering spaces.

Inside, guests will find a fresh take on Art Deco style, paired with vibrant dining spots and social spaces that draw both locals and visitors alike. Rooms and suites strike the perfect balance between polished and a little edgy, creating a stay that feels both comfortable and memorable.

With its rich history and standout design, WATERMARK Baton Rouge is a downtown staple that never goes out of style. Book a stay and see Baton Rouge from a whole new perspective.