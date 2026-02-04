Stay curious. Stay connected. Keep learning with OLLI at LSU this spring.

Sponsored by LSU Online

Learning never retires. This belief is at the heart of OLLI at LSU, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute that offers adults ages 50+ a chance to keep growing, exploring new interests and building meaningful connections in a welcoming, pressure-free environment.

OLLI at LSU is a vibrant community of curious, engaged learners who come together for the joy of discovery. There are no grades, no tests and no homework deadlines. Instead, members enjoy learning for learning’s sake while connecting with others who share similar interests and are in similar stages of life.

This spring, OLLI at LSU is inviting new and returning members to take advantage of Spring 2026 registration with a special $25 membership, available now and valid until June 30. With a wide variety of courses to choose from and flexible learning options, there has never been a better time to join.

Something for every interest

OLLI at LSU’s Spring 2026 offerings feature a wide range of courses designed to spark curiosity. Topics include history, art, culture, wellness, literature and technology, as well as unique local and special interest offerings.

Engaging classes are offered through OLLI’s four chapters – Crescent City (New Orleans & Metairie), Camellia City (Covington & Slidell), Felicianas (St. Francisville & New Roads) and Lagniappe (Baton Rouge) – allowing members to learn close to home while still being part of the broader OLLI at LSU community.

Courses are offered in person, via Zoom or in hybrid formats. Members choose classes that fit their interests, availability and comfort level – whether they enjoy face-to-face discussions and activities or the convenience of learning from home.

Spring highlights: A sneak peek at some of this spring’s courses

In Basic and Intermediate Drawing/Color Theory, participants build observational skills and techniques while exploring line, shape, form, value and perspective through hands-on instruction.

Food lovers can dive into Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage with Exploring Cajun and Creole Cuisine, which examines the history, culture and flavors behind iconic regional dishes through discussion, live recipe demonstrations and tastings that bring local traditions to life.

For those interested in global culture, World of Italian Wine offers insights into Italian wine, along with tasting techniques, label reading and food pairings. Participants learn how geography and tradition influence flavor.

Wellness-focused members may enjoy Yoga for Strength and Flexibility, a welcoming course designed to improve strength, balance and mobility for all levels regardless of previous experience.

Rounding out the highlights is AI Made Simple, which breaks down artificial intelligence in clear, everyday terms. Using real-world examples, this course helps participants understand how AI is shaping daily life and how it can be used in practical, approachable ways.

These featured courses represent just a small sampling of the many options available across OLLI at LSU’s four chapters this spring. Members are encouraged to explore the full Spring 2026 catalog, which can be viewed online here, to find classes that fit their interests, schedules and learning styles.

Spring courses begin Feb. 23

Early Registration: Jan. 26 – Feb. 8

Regular Registration: Feb. 9 – March 4

To learn more about OLLI at LSU, explore the Spring 2026 course catalog or register for classes, visit ce.lsu.edu/olli. Join OLLI at LSU today and enjoy a season full of discovery.