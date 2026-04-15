Stay active this spring with BROC

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC)

Spring is the perfect time to tackle outdoor projects, but jumping in too quickly can lead to injury. At BROC, we see a rise in strains and sprains this time of year, many of which are preventable.

Start slow and pace yourself, especially if you’ve been less active during the winter months. Yard work is physical, so take a few minutes to warm up with light movement or stretching before you begin. When lifting heavy items like mulch or pots, use your legs, keep items close to your body, and avoid twisting.

Repetitive tasks like raking or digging can strain your joints, so switch tasks often and take breaks. Be mindful of your posture and use tools that reduce bending when possible. Stay hydrated and listen to your body.

If pain persists beyond normal soreness, it may be time to seek care. BROC is here to help you stay active and injury-free this spring. Schedule your visit today.