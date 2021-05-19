Start your mental health journey at St. Ann

For most of us, the past year has been one of the most difficult for a number of reasons. Whether it’s fear of COVID, loneliness from stay-at-home orders, loss of a job, or concerns about getting back to a “new normal,” there has been more to cope with than ever before.

Morgan Shirley, LMSW states, “Prioritizing your mental health and wellbeing have never been more important, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you’re navigating these feelings for the first time, it can be hard to know where to start. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to mental health. Knowing your options can help you feel empowered to take the next step for treatment.

Individual therapy: Meeting one-on-one with a licensed therapist. Frequency and visit type are largely dependent on your individual needs.

Meeting one-on-one with a licensed therapist. Frequency and visit type are largely dependent on your individual needs. Group therapy: Meeting in a group setting with other individuals experiencing similar stressors or situations that is facilitated by a licensed therapist in a supportive, non-judgmental atmosphere.

Meeting in a group setting with other individuals experiencing similar stressors or situations that is facilitated by a licensed therapist in a supportive, non-judgmental atmosphere. Psychiatric Evaluation and Medication management: Evaluation by psychiatrist to include diagnosis, treatment planning, and – if necessary – ongoing medication management.

Evaluation by psychiatrist to include diagnosis, treatment planning, and – if necessary – ongoing medication management. Wellness Education: Ongoing education regarding mindfulness, coping skills, and stress-management.

At St. Ann, we are ready to meet you wherever you are on your mental health journey and find the solution that fits your individual needs. Call (225) 765-7807 to schedule a consultation with our team located at 5120 Dijon Drive in Baton Rouge. Learn more about our program by visiting ololrmc.com/stann.