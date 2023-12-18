Stains: The sooner the better, sponsored by Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning

From coffee spills to grease, Kean’s understands the frustration of difficult stains. With more than 120 years of experience mastering dry cleaning and stain removal, the Kean’s Dry Cleaning team can save almost any garment, making it look as good as new. Dry cleaning is the most effective way to dissolve grease, oil, and other deep stains that regular washing and DIY methods can’t get out. When it comes to your favorite clothes, the last thing you want to do is try to remove the stain yourself. Many home remedies can make the stain worse—or even permanent.

Tackling stains properly is a cardinal rule of fabric care. Time is the silent nemesis, as stains, like unwelcome guests, settle and embed deeper with each passing moment. Early intervention not only preserves the garment’s visual appeal, but also safeguards its structural integrity, preventing long-term damage. If you spill something, don’t postpone having your shirt or dress cleaned. The sooner Kean’s gets it, the more likely the stain will come out.

