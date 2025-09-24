St. James Episcopal Day School: Where childhood thrives and traditions endure

Sponsored by St. James Episcopal Day School

On any given morning at St. James Episcopal Day School, laughter rings across its playground as children on tricycles zip around a custom-built track – just steps from classrooms filled with curious young minds. Nestled in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, St. James is more than a school; it’s a place where childhood is cherished, and wonder leads the way.

St. James offers a distinctive model that begins with infants as young as 12 months and culminates in fifth grade. This intentional structure creates a nurturing environment where the oldest students are just 10 or 11 years old, allowing childhood to be celebrated and preserved.

“When the oldest child at your school is in fifth grade, the focus stays on fifth grade joys and experiences,” shares St. James Head of School Bridget Henderson. “It keeps the environment developmentally appropriate for every age – and we’re proud of that.”

Recent renovations have transformed the campus, ensuring that every space is tailored to the developmental needs of its students. The Graves Family Early Education Center now houses the youngest learners, with a fully finished second floor dedicated to three- and four-year-olds.

At the heart of this center is the SPARK Studio – a space where young learners Sense, Play, Ask, Reflect, and Know. This daily destination for three- and four-year-olds ignites curiosity with hands-on learning and joyful experimentation. A dedicated teacher guides the studio each day, planting seeds of inquiry and delight as children explore and grow.

For kindergarten through fifth grade, a newly designed STEAM lab and an enrichment center that includes a state-of-the-art library with custom reading nooks, a community gathering space, and room dedicated to project design, provide students with opportunities to explore, invent and collaborate. The campus also boasts a reimagined playground for the littlest students, complete with rolling green hills, a custom play structure and a tricycle track – offering children the freedom to run, play and simply be kids.

St. James is steeped in traditions that create lasting memories for students and families. From the annual creation of Christmas plates to Gingerbread Day, Thanksgiving Feast and the much-anticipated Carnival and Soiree events, the school’s calendar is filled with opportunities for connection and celebration.

New traditions, like the recent Family Movie Night under the stars, ensure that the spirit of community remains vibrant and ever evolving.

St. James’s educational philosophy is rooted in building confidence and leadership in every child. With a vertically aligned curriculum from infancy through fifth grade, students progress through each stage with confidence. A new, school-wide writing program enhances literacy across all levels, and teachers collaborate closely to ensure smooth transitions from year to year.

“We prioritize building leaders out of our children,” Henderson says. “It’s not just about test scores – it’s about nurturing remarkable human beings who grow in confidence and learning.”

As St. James looks to the future, plans are already underway for further campus enhancements, including a new playground for older students and unique outdoor learning spaces. With 77 years of heritage and a clear vision for the future, St. James Episcopal Day School remains a place where childhood is honored, learning is joyful and every student is inspired to lead.

To learn more, visit stjameseds.org.