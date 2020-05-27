[Sponsored] Weathering the Storm—5 tips to help your trees survive hurricane season

Sponsored by Monster Tree Service

It’s that time of year again. Hurricane season is brewing, and the key to help minimize your risk of property damage is preparation. The strong winds and heavy rains can cause problems for trees, especially those with poor branch structure. To help keep your home safe and possibly minimize damage, it’s important to inspect your property and take precautions before the season starts. Monster Tree Service owner Walter Paine shares how to spot the warning signs and five tips to prepare your trees for hurricane season. “Some trees can weather severe storms better than others,” Paine says. “A tree’s durability depends on its species, age, health and structure. The storm’s speed, intensity and the amount of precipitation will also influence whether your tree will survive.”

WARNING SIGNS

Your trees can give signs of distress. Keep an eye out for these warnings and have a certified arborist take a look before the summer storms roll in. If your trees show any of these signs or anything else that seems unusual, it’s a smart idea to have a professional evaluate the tree. Click here or call 225.414.6619 to request your free estimate on tree services in Greater Baton Rouge.

—Small leaves or a thinner canopy than other nearby trees of the same species

—Fine sawdust (frass) at the base of the trunk

—Large sections of bark falling off

—No trunk taper: The trunk looks like a telephone pole where it meets the ground, or looks pinched.

—Roots crossing over the trunk

—Large amounts of dead branches throughout the tree

—Cracks, creases, or places where the bark folds in between the branches

—No leaves at the tips of many branches, especially at the top

—Heaving soil near the base of the tree when it’s windy

—Signs of insects such as webs, droppings, sticky liquid dripping from the tree, caterpillars, holes in the leaves, or unusual lumps on the leaves or stems

—Pale, mottled, or otherwise discolored leaves

—Creaking sounds

Before the storm: 5 things to prepare your trees this hurricane season

1. Check the roots. Are they healthy and stable? If the soil surrounding your tree is soggy, a heavy rain with even minimal flood could make the ground weak enough to completely uproot the tree.

2. Stake any young or recently planted trees. Temporary staking can help with stability during storms.

3. Thin your trees’ canopies can allow more space for the wind to pass through rather than use the canopy like a sail.

4. Remove any damaged limbs and especially any branches touching rooftops.

5. Photograph your property before the storm season for potential insurance claims as well as to compare your trees’ health every year.

Trees generally do a good job taking care of themselves, but a little bit of attention and care can go a long way towards ensuring your tree has a long life. If you find yourself in need of emergency tree removal in Greater Baton Rouge, Monster Tree Service can do that as well as advise you on your insurance claim. Click here or call 225.414.6619 to request your free estimate on tree services in Greater Baton Rouge.