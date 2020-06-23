Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

There is just something about taking a drive. Windows down, radio up, no real destination—just breathing in the freedom of the road ahead. Whether it's a quick lap around the neighborhood to de-stress or a spontaneous getaway to savor a beautiful day, good self-care is key to reducing anxiety and improving your mood. Deliberately taking a drive can improve mental, emotional, and even physical health, and fortunately, some cars were designed to help us unwind. Josh Cassioppi, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge's Certified Product Concierge, shares some of the best features to help you relax and enjoy the ride.

Fine-tune your experience with features designed for comfort.

—Have a good copilot.

Mercedes-Benz’s latest infotainment system, MBUX, functions like your home smart speaker. Simply say, “Hey, Mercedes, it’s cold in here” or “I need a coffee” and it acts accordingly—controlling many cabin features, as well as navigating routes for you, just like you’re old friends.

—Seats are more than just for sitting.

Mercedes-Benz designed their seats to adapt. The heat, ventilation and even massage features allow you to set personal preferences based on personal needs. Perfect for a post-hike cool down or comforting sore muscles.

—Enhance your mood.

Everyone loves 64 colors of ambient cabin lighting. Enjoy a night ride with multi-hue motifs and dynamic themes that cycle through colors at a soothing pace.

—Let the sun shine in.

A panoramic sunroof opens up the fun and lets you soak up some healing Vitamin D.

—Helpful hands-free access.

Packing and unpacking made easier. Opening doors for you when you’re planning a picnic or packing up gear for your outdoor activities.

—Keep your hands on the wheel.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features let you talk to text, navigate, or stream your favorite music.

Are you ready to roll? You may be surprised at how affordable it can be.

Are you ready to roll? You may be surprised at how affordable it can be.