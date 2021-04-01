The return of summer camp, sponsored by Baton Rouge General

After a year of missing out—from team sports and family gatherings to socializing—and a year spent in front of screens, kids are overdue for an activity-filled summer. But while parents are no doubt eager for a return to summer camp, they may have questions like what’s the overall game plan to keep kids safe? Researchers have seen in schools that multiple mitigation efforts (masks, social distancing and static groups) work and have kept kids safe while allowing in-person school. Most camps are following this type of model. Ultimately, choosing if and where to send your kids to camp is a family choice, and one you should talk to your pediatrician about if you’re on the fence.

