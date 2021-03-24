[Sponsored] Do pedestrians always have the right-of-way in Louisiana?

While traffic deaths overall increased only 2% between 2009 and 2019, pedestrian deaths rose by an estimated 60% in the same timeframe.

While these numbers are scary, what they tell us isn’t anything we don’t already know—in car accidents involving pedestrians, the pedestrians are far more likely to be severely injured or killed than the occupants of the vehicle. And when pedestrians are hit by cars, the driver is often considered at fault. But are drivers always at fault in pedestrian accidents?

The answer is no. Pedestrians typically have the right-of-way, but there are circumstances in which a pedestrian could be considered at fault or partially at fault in a traffic accident. To learn what Louisiana law says about pedestrians, click HERE.