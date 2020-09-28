Mikie Mahtook’s big takeover in the Mercedes-Benz GLE

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

This summer, Instagram followers were treated to a ride-along with Mikie Mahtook when he spent some time in the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Mahtook shares his review and his experience.

The Driver: Mikie Mahtook

Stats: Before turning pro and playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, and now the Philadelphia Phillies, Mahtook was an LSU Tiger. As a junior at LSU, Mahtook led the SEC in batting in league play with a .425 average. He also led the league in on-base percentage (OBP) in league play with .538. He hit 14 home runs, drove in 56 runs and stole 29 bases. He was named a first team All-American by Baseball America.

The Machine: Mercedes-Benz GLE

Stats: The GLE understands your natural speech and learns your habits. It actively looks after the well-being of up to seven vehicle occupants. Drivers enjoy a complete overview during all parking maneuvers. The optional Parking package with 360° camera delivers a seamless all-round view. The optional third row seating offers space for up to seven people. Every function and every detail has just one aim: offering you the greatest possible space and comfort.

Mahtook’s take on the Mercedes-Benz GLE:

1. What vehicle do you normally drive?

M: I currently have a Yukon Denali.

2. What are some of the biggest stand-out features in the GLE?

M: The features that stood out to me most were the way I could customize the car to my preferences. Another feature that I loved was the technology. More specifically the “Hey Mercedes” feature. I was able to control the car mostly by voice.

3. Since you’ve driven it, are there any features you miss in the GLE or wish your car had?

M: I miss being in an SUV that was spacious but performed like a car on the road. I also miss the ambient lighting feature—I loved being able to change the lighting in the car that way.

4. In what way(s) does the MBOBR team make the process better/easier/more comfortable for customers?

M: MBOBR makes the process pain free! They are extremely educated on the each vehicle they sell. Any questions I had, they were there to answer it. I was treated like a friend, which always makes the process much more enjoyable.

5. There’s plenty of luxury brands out there—why should readers choose/consider the Mercedes-Benz GLE?

M: I would consider the GLE because it’s one of the few SUV’s I’ve driven that doesn’t feel like an SUV. I’m a bigger guy—so getting that much space inside along with the smooth and effortless driving ability—that’s something that really sets it a part from other brands.

