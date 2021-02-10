[Sponsored] ExxonMobil salutes Baton Rouge change-makers like Sadie Roberts-Joseph

Celebrating Black History Month starts with understanding Baton Rouge’s own historical visionaries. Recently, ExxonMobil had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Angela Roberts Machen and Jason Roberts, children of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, local civil rights activist and founder of the Baton Rouge African American Museum.

A student of Southern University and Our Lady of the Lake who became a certified respiratory therapist, Sadie pressed forward to embed African-American history and culture as a tool to expand racial and social equity. She founded one of the first and most active Community Development Corporations in north Baton Rouge, the Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), and became an avid educator of black history. When Sadie received a donation of African American artifacts from fellow church member Odell S. Williams, she began to display the items at their church. That collection expanded to a permanent exhibit of materials, which grew into a nonprofit museum.

The community lost Sadie two years ago, but Angela and Jason continue her important work. Angela says, “Mom would always say that culture is the glue that holds a people together; take a step back in time and leap into your future.”