×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

[Sponsored] Why your car crash risk has gone up during the pandemic

  • Sponsored Content

If you’ve been driving around Louisiana and noticed that the people around you seem to be driving even worse than before, it’s not just you. And it’s not that quarantine has put other drivers out of practice either.

The coronavirus pandemic means that there are fewer drivers on the roads and less congestion, but alternatively creating more reckless drivers. With fewer people on the roads, people are driving much quicker than before.

Drivers being ticketed during the pandemic are regularly driving more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit, and according to the Washington Post, some cities are seeing drivers going more than double the posted speed limit.

To learn more about your car crash risk and how to stay safe, click HERE.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Davis Rhorer, longtime champion of downtown Baton Rouge, dies of COVID-19
NEXT ARTICLE
Southern Cofe now open in Main Street Market, serving coffee and more

Latest Stories