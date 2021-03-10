[Sponsored] Why your car crash risk has gone up during the pandemic

If you’ve been driving around Louisiana and noticed that the people around you seem to be driving even worse than before, it’s not just you. And it’s not that quarantine has put other drivers out of practice either.

The coronavirus pandemic means that there are fewer drivers on the roads and less congestion, but alternatively creating more reckless drivers. With fewer people on the roads, people are driving much quicker than before.

Drivers being ticketed during the pandemic are regularly driving more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit, and according to the Washington Post, some cities are seeing drivers going more than double the posted speed limit.