Speakeasy pop-ups, sponsored by Hilton Capitol Center

Ready to explore the Tunnel in a private and intimate setting? Once an escape route used by Governor Huey P. Long, The Tunnel is set to be Baton Rouge’s newest speakeasy hidden underneath the Hilton Capitol Center’s lobby. Expect delicious cocktails, fantastic finger foods, and a fabulous setting to meet with your friends and family. The elegant cocktail area will be a great asset to the hotel, as well as an outstanding welcome to the Baton Rouge community. Stylish and comfortable, the room is decorated with historic photos, and the exposed brick and rich fabric accents create a luxurious dining space.

Stay connected on our social media pages to find out how you can be a part of the history of the Tunnel. Facebook/Instagram @TheTunnelBR

