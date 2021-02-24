[Sponsored] Southern University celebrates Black History Month

Most of us know of or have been to Southern University, the flagship campus of the Southern University System located in north Baton Rouge. But did you know that the Southern University System is the only system of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation? As you can imagine, Southern has a rich history and has been recognized for its heritage of progress and excellence in education. Southern originally began in New Orleans in 1880 with just a dozen students and a handful of faculty members. The founders and first students built the doors that more than 7,000 students from around the country walk through today. Students and alumni have created and continue to foster a global community and workforce by consistently serving in leadership roles locally, regionally and internationally. The legacy that began in 1880 continues to flourish to ensure quality teaching, research and learning for future generations. SUBR celebrates Black History month and reflects on the pride, excellence and resilience that the university was founded on. Click here to learn more! #WeAreSouthern