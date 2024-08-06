Smooth transitions: Preparing Students and Families for Back-to-School Success

Sponsored by I CARE Prevention Program

Transitioning from summer vacation to back-to-school can be challenging for children and families alike. However, with thoughtful preparation and proactive steps, this transition can be much smoother and less stressful for everyone, says I CARE Specialist Mamie Hall-Landry. Below, she shares some tips to reduce stress and set a positive tone for the academic year ahead.

Implement a Schedule: Begin the preparation process by establishing a daily routine at least two to three weeks before the start of school. This helps children adjust to earlier bedtimes and wake up times, ensuring they are well-rested and alert for the school day ahead. Also consider limiting screen time in the weeks leading up to the start of the school year to prepare them, because once students are back in the classroom, they won’t have access to their devices during school hours.

Create a Checklist: Compile a checklist of school supplies, uniforms and any required paperwork. Most schools have this information available online. This proactive approach prevents last-minute rushes and ensures students have everything they need on their first day back.

Encourage Self-Care: Parents play a crucial role in modeling self-care behaviors for their children. Emphasize the importance of adequate sleep, balanced nutrition and regular exercise. When children see that their parents are prioritizing self-care, they are more likely to follow suit. Hall-Landry says she knows it’s difficult for parents to carve time out of their already busy days. “Even if they give themselves 15 to 30 minutes a day to just decompress – to read a book, go for a walk or take a hot bath – they need to take care of themselves,” she says. “We always say the adults have to be okay for the kids to be okay.”

Get Involved in School Activities: Attend back-to-school nights and orientations to familiarize both parents and students with teachers, classrooms and school policies. Joining the PTO also provides an opportunity to become more engaged and informed. “Volunteer whenever possible,” Hall-Landry says, “and be available when the school calls. If your work schedule doesn’t allow you to take calls during the work day, most teachers are okay with taking after-hours calls.”

Become Your Child’s Advocate: As you make yourself visible on campus, speak up for your child if you see an issue that needs attention and be willing to offer possible solutions. It’s also important to teach your child that it’s okay to speak up for themselves and how to do so appropriately, she says.

By implementing these practical tips, families can ensure a successful transition from summer break to start off the school year.

The I CARE Prevention Program offers drug, alcohol and violence prevention support and resources for families and schools within the Baton Rouge community. The program focuses on educating and empowering youth to make healthy choices, and its specialists provide crisis intervention, prevention workshops, and grief and trauma recovery support. Resources are available both in person and online.

Find out more about the I CARE Prevention Program at icare.ebrschools.org.