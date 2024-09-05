A short drive to far away, sponsored by Visit St. Francisville

After a long week of working hard and being stuck in your daily routine, you want to escape, relax, and take in some fresh air. But you don’t know where to go. Just 35 minutes from Downtown Baton Rouge, lies one of America’s most beautiful small towns. St. Francisville is the perfect weekend trip to allow you to hit the “reset” button. West Feliciana Parish will transport you to a place where you can feel relaxed and rejuvenated. You can take a drive along the new and enchanting Feliciana Backroads Trail or discover the histories and mysteries that surround many historic properties in the area. Enjoy shopping at over 20 locally owned boutiques and shops around town. Grab a cocktail and a fresh farm-to-table meal at one of the award-winning restaurants. Whatever your reasoning, come find out why St. Francisville is “for the Inspired Traveler.”

