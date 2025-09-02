September is Peripheral Artery Disease Month

Sponsored by Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Do you experience leg cramps, pain, or tiredness when walking that improves with rest? Have your feet felt colder than usual? Have you noticed small sores on your toes that won’t heal, or changes in skin color? These symptoms may seem minor or simply part of aging, but they could be early warning signs of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

At the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Zachary, the interventional cardiologists specialize in diagnosing and treating PAD using advanced techniques to restore circulation and improve vascular health.

PAD occurs when the peripheral arteries, most commonly in the legs, become narrowed and restrict blood flow. If left untreated, PAD increases the risk of heart attack and stroke and may progress to Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), a severe form of artery blockage that significantly limits blood flow to the limbs and can lead to serious complications.

Risk factors for PAD are similar to those of heart disease. People over age 50, current or former smokers, and those with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or a personal or family history of cardiovascular disease are at increased risk. However, even people without these risk factors can still develop PAD.

“Peripheral Artery Disease is an extremely important condition that every provider should be familiar with. It is easily diagnosed through simple office-based tests, is preventable and treatable, and is commonly associated with other serious conditions such as Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). In fact, the most common cause of death in patients with PAD is a heart attack.” said Dr. Satish Gadi, interventional cardiologist at CIS in Baton Rouge and Prairieville. “At CIS, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality cardiovascular care available. We approach each patient from both a cardiac and vascular standpoint, offering everything from screening for PAD and the latest ultrasound and CT diagnostic tools to the treatment of complex PAD, limb salvage and prevention of amputation.”

Symptoms of PAD include:

Painful cramping in the legs during exercise or movement

Numbness or coldness in the legs or feet

Sores on toes, feet, or legs that do not heal

Discoloration of the legs or feet

Slower hair growth on feet or lower legs

Slower toenail growth

Weak or absent pulse in the legs or feet

Many people with PAD have no symptoms – up to 50 percent go undiagnosed. That’s why early screening is so important.

A simple, painless test called an ankle-brachial index (ABI) can help assess your risk. Other tools, like blood pressure checks and ultrasounds, can measure blood flow in the legs. If you have symptoms or risk factors, talk to your cardiologist about getting screened.

To promote prevention in the community, CIS is offering three free PAD screenings across the Capital Region this September:

Zachary

Sept. 23 | 8:30–11:30 a.m.

CIS Zachary – 6550 Main Street, Suite 1000, Zachary, La. 70791 Sign up online: ciszachpad25.eventbrite.com

Prairieville

Sept. 25 | 3:30–5:30 p.m.

CIS Prairieville – 37292 Market Place Drive, Suite A, Prairieville, La. 70769 Sign up online: cisprpad25.eventbrite.com

Baton Rouge

Sept. 26 | 9–11 a.m.

CIS Baton Rouge – 8401 Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. 70809 Sign up online: cisbrpad25.eventbrite.com

Sign up today by going to the link below each screening, or by calling (985) 873-5688.

To learn more about PAD or to schedule an appointment, visit cardio.com.