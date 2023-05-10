How to save money on your heating and cooling bills, sponsored by Southern Air

Here in Louisiana, we know just how expensive it is to keep our homes cool and comfortable in the summer. Don’t you wish there was a way to have a more energy-efficient home? With Southern Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing on your side, you’ll be using energy-saving habits in no time. We can’t control the heat of the sun, but we can share some tips and tricks for raising your AC’s efficiency and keeping your home cooler throughout the year.

• Increase ventilation by opening interior doors and vents.

• Increase attic ventilation with proper fans and vents.

• Make sure your AC is correctly sized.

• Use ceiling fans.

Another great way to ensure that your AC is functioning as efficiently as possible is to have a professional complete an AC tune-up every year. Preventive maintenance identifies possible looming repairs, and allows experienced technicians to evaluate what changes should be made to make your AC system more efficient.

