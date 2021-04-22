How to safely travel this summer, sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Last summer, travel fell to its lowest level in 20 years as we all hunkered down at home through the height of the COVID crisis. But now that vaccines are more widely available, there’s some hope that summer 2021 could include vacations. The CDC recently updated their travel guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the U.S., which means your safest bet is to travel within the United States to places like national parks, beaches and campgrounds. Expect most flights to be completely full, so if flying feels too risky road trips are a safe way to reduce the risk of contracting COVID, and it can give you the opportunity to experience parts of the country you haven’t before. Remember to research the area you’re visiting before you go and have a plan in case anyone in your family gets sick.

Get more tips on how to safely travel this summer