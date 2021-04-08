How to safely host a child’s birthday celebration, sponsored by Baton Rouge General

COVID-19 changed a lot in our lives this past year. Luckily, with the roll-out of the vaccines we’re experiencing our lives slowly moving back to normal. With COVID restrictions loosening, you probably feel inclined to throw your kids a big birthday bash to make up for lost time. While celebrations can definitely be more robust than last year, it’s still important to take some precautions when planning your child’s party. Think small to limit exposure and consider keeping the party outside. Most kids only need a few friends to have a good time, so organize a scavenger hunt, take the party to a local park or rent out a movie theatre for your kid’s closest friends. Find out more ways to keep your child’s party safe and fun