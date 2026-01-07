Rooted in joy: Mist & Mallow, Baton Rouge’s Mid City flower farm

Sponsored by Mist & Mallow

Mist & Mallow began during a season of my life when things were at an imbalance. I was overwhelmed, stretched thin, and looking for something that brought me back to myself. Growing flowers started as a small experiment, something quiet and grounding I could do with my hands and be present in the moment. But with every seed that sprouted, every early morning in the garden, and to every bloom that opened unexpectedly, I felt something shift. Flowers helped spark joy for me again. They helped me reconnect to the present moment, and eventually, they grew into a dream I didn’t know I needed.

That personal shift became the heart of Mist & Mallow. Today, the micro-farm in my back yard focuses on growing high-intensity seasonal, specialty flowers here in Baton Rouge. They’re designed to remind people of something we all lose too easily: the beauty of now.

Mist & Mallow is part of the Slow Flowers movement, a community of farmers and designers committed to ethical, local, and seasonal flowers. It’s a movement that celebrates sustainability over mass-market speed. Instead of flying across the world, our flowers travel only a few miles. They’re grown with care, harvested fresh, and arranged to highlight their natural charm.

As we step into January, I’m excited to share more about why locally grown flowers matter not just for our health and environment, but for the way they help us reconnect to joy, beauty, and the present moment.

-Jaclyn Williams, Owner of Mist & Mallow