More roars for your bucks: The cost-saving benefits of a zoo membership, sponsored by BREC

A Baton Rouge Zoo membership isn’t just a fun family activity—it’s a smart way to save on entertainment all year long. Visiting just five times a year covers the cost of a household membership, and with free admission every time, families can stop in as often as they like.

Beyond savings, members receive discounts on food, gifts, and special events, along with express entry to major Zoo happenings. The optional Nanny/Caregiver add-on ensures kids can visit even when parents can’t make it.

For those who want even more benefits, levels like Safari Club and Director’s Circle include extra guest passes, exclusive events, and unique animal encounters. Whether you visit monthly or just during school breaks, a membership guarantees more value with every trip. Give your family a year of affordable adventure—join today!

