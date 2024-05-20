Rising Star: Taylor Smith

Sponsored by CC’s Coffee House

Taylor Smith

Denham Springs

Basketball

It’s an impressive feat to lead your team in any stat over the course of an entire season. But to do it in three statistical categories for three consecutive seasons takes something even more special. That’s exactly what Taylor Smith has accomplished at Denham Springs.

The junior guard has been the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, passer and rebounder for the past three years and has racked up 984 points in her prep career. She helped Denham Springs compile a 26-4 record along with the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs, where the Yellow Jackets finished as the state runner-up.