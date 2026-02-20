Rising Star: Rowdy Armstrong

Sponsored by Simpson Sports Engineering

Walker High School Class of 2028

In the trenches, every snap matters — and for Rowdy Armstrong, the responsibility of anchoring the offensive line isn’t something he shirks. It’s something he owns.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound center wears No. 77 for the Walker Wildcats and brings a rare mix of size, athleticism and football intelligence to every play.

Beyond the physical tools — including a 5.7-second 40-yard dash — Armstrong’s game is built on preparation and persistence. He is known as a dependable lineman who shows up ready to compete and lead from the center position.

“I am a hard worker on and off the field,” Armstrong wrote on his Hudl.com recruiting profile. “I strive to make myself and the people around me have the motivation to become the very best that they can possibly be.”

In the classroom, Armstrong matches his on-field effort with a 3.75 GPA, balancing academics with his role in Walker’s lineup and bringing that same commitment to excellence every day.

Big. Competitive. Relentless. Rowdy Armstrong is the kind of lineman who reinforces the foundation — and keeps building on it.