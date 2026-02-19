Rising Star: Noah Vargas

Sponsored by JR Construction Solutions / Post-Tension of Louisiana

Catholic High School Class of 2027

In a program built on tradition, Noah Vargas has carved out a legacy all his own for the Catholic High Bears.

A three-time individual state and city champion, Vargas has also powered two relay teams to state titles and four to city championships. Along the way, he has earned two All-Metro selections and was named the 2025 All-Metro Swimmer of the Year.

The record books tell the story of his dominance. Vargas holds Catholic High School records in the 100-meter breaststroke, the 200-meter individual medley and the 200-meter medley relay. At the state level, he has etched his name into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I record books in both the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter individual medley.

But those closest to the program point to something even more impactful than times and titles. He has a 4.0 unweighted and 4.14 weighted GPA; is a member of French Club, Student Ambassadors, Science Club, Student Ministry and National Honor Society; and he has done service with St. George, Habitat for Humanity and Ollie Steele.

“Noah is a highly motivated athlete whose success in the pool is driven by his contagious positivity,” CHS Swimming Coach Sion Cavana says. “He has never complained about any of the work to be done. He always looks to uplift his teammates, and he competes with a smile on his face.”

For Vargas, excellence isn’t just about touching the wall first. It’s about raising the standard for everyone in the lane next to him.