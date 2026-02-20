Rising Star: Mary Cate Heroman
University High School Class of 2027
At the Louisiana State University Laboratory School, Mary Cate Heroman has built a reputation that extends far beyond the mat.
A varsity cheerleader since 2023, Heroman made an immediate impact as a freshman, earning Varsity Cheer Rookie of the Year and a Letterman Award. Since then, she has continued to elevate her performance, consistently pushing herself to master new tumbling skills and raise the standard for her team.
But her leadership isn’t exclusive to U-High. A natural mentor, Heroman has already stepped into a coaching role, serving as a National Champion Cheer Coach and tumbling instructor for the U-12 Cubs Rec National Championship team during the 2025-26 season.
In the classroom, she embodies the scholar-athlete ideal: She is an AP scholar who carries a 4.667 GPA. She also serves as Yearbook Editor and has been a district rally representative in chemistry and art.
Her commitment to service is equally impressive. A leader in National Honor Society, Key Club and Spanish Club, Heroman organizes care packages, volunteers at animal shelters and supports school organizations with an all-in mindset.
Athlete. Scholar. Mentor. Mary Cate Heroman leads by example on the field, in the gym, in the classroom and in the community.