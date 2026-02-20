Rising Star: Mary Cate Heroman

Sponsored by Superior Grill

University High School Class of 2027

At the Louisiana State University Laboratory School, Mary Cate Heroman has built a reputation that extends far beyond the mat.

A varsity cheerleader since 2023, Heroman made an immediate impact as a freshman, earning Varsity Cheer Rookie of the Year and a Letterman Award. Since then, she has continued to elevate her performance, consistently pushing herself to master new tumbling skills and raise the standard for her team.

But her leadership isn’t exclusive to U-High. A natural mentor, Heroman has already stepped into a coaching role, serving as a National Champion Cheer Coach and tumbling instructor for the U-12 Cubs Rec National Championship team during the 2025-26 season.

“Mary Cate is the kind of athlete who truly leads with both her heart and her actions,” Cheer Sponsor Trisha Fos says. “She consistently goes above and beyond what is asked of her, putting in extra work outside of practice simply because she wants to grow in something she genuinely loves. Mary Cate is a natural leader whose work ethic, humility, and passion for cheer inspire her teammates daily, making her someone they truly look up to both on and off the mat.”

In the classroom, she embodies the scholar-athlete ideal: She is an AP scholar who carries a 4.667 GPA. She also serves as Yearbook Editor and has been a district rally representative in chemistry and art.

Her commitment to service is equally impressive. A leader in National Honor Society, Key Club and Spanish Club, Heroman organizes care packages, volunteers at animal shelters and supports school organizations with an all-in mindset.

Athlete. Scholar. Mentor. Mary Cate Heroman leads by example on the field, in the gym, in the classroom and in the community.