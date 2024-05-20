Rising Star: Kennedi Owens

The Dunham star just finished her freshman year of high school where she was a standout student as well as an impactful member of the volleyball team, all while running her own skin care company.

On the court, Owens earned Honorable Mention All-Metro honors while helping the Tigers reach the regional round of the Division III playoffs. Outside of school, she continued growing Sweet Skin, an all-natural skin care and hygiene company designed and tailored for children. Owens launched the company in 2019, and her line includes deodorant, moisturizer, face cleanser and lip gloss.

She’s not even halfway through her high school years, but is already poised for success.





