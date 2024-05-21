Rising Star: Evelynn Artieta

Sponsored by Anytime Hotshot

Evelynn Artieta

Walker High School

Golf

It’s every golfer’s dream to be able to visit the historic Augusta National Golf Club, which is home to The Masters Tournament each year. Most will never get the chance to make the trip and even fewer will have the opportunity to play on its perfectly manicured course … unless you’re Evelynn Artieta, and then you get to fulfill dream before you can legally drive a car.

In September of 2023, the Walker High freshman secured her spot in the National Finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships held at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. Artieta won the 14-15 age group thanks to her elite putting, posting a score of 132.