Rising Star: Ella Kate Johnston

Parkview Baptist School Class of 2027

Some players score goals. Others control games. Ella Kate Johnston does both — and she’s rewriting the Parkview Baptist record book in the process.

The LSU commit and 2027 graduate (set to finish early in December 2026) is already one of the most decorated players in school history. A three-time invitee to the U.S. Soccer National Team ID Camp and the 2025 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, Johnston was named a 2024 All-American by the United States Soccer Coaches Association, the first player in Parkview history and the only Louisiana athlete that year to earn the honor.

She is Parkview’s all-time leader in goals and assists and has led all of Louisiana high school soccer in assists for three consecutive seasons. A three-time state champion and multiple-time state championship game MVP, Johnston has also dominated at the club level, competing up to four age groups above her own and earning repeated Girls Academy National Talent ID selections.

Her coach, Raphael Nunes, calls her “the definition of a hardworking and dedicated athlete,” praising her discipline, maturity and relentless work ethic. “She trains every day before school and stays after practice to work on technique.”

Off the field, Johnston carries a 3.96 weighted GPA and volunteers year-round with Adaptive Aquatics, serving children and adults with special needs.

Elite talent. Tireless worker. Complete player — and valuable member of the community.

“She demands the best from herself,” Nunes says, “and leads by example.”